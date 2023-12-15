PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver who was thrown from his vehicle in a rollover crash on US-131 on Wednesday has died, the Michigan State Police said.

On Friday, MSP said that the driver, a 60-year-old Rockford man, died.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on southbound US-131 between Post Drive and 10 Mile Road.

Responding troopers said that a vehicle went off the road and rolled. The driver was ejected.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.