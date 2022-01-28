Driver dies after crashing with deputy near Walker

Authorities on scene of a crash in the area of Fruit Ridge Avenue and Stage Avenue in Alpine Township on Jan. 27, 2022.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the driver who was injured after crashing with a deputy near Walker Thursday has died.

Brandon John Vandersloot, 40, of Walker, died at the hospital, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy who was involved in the crash was treated and released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Vandersloot’s family,” Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said in a release. “We are proud of our deputy’s resolve. Even after being involved in a head-on crash, she was able to get out of her vehicle and started to render aid to the other driver.”

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Fruit Ridge Avenue and Stage Avenue in Alpine Township.

Investigators believe Vandersloot lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him then crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the deputy’s vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.