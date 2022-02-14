Driver crashes into Alpine Township building

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating whether the driver who crashed into a building near Grand Rapids Monday morning may have been drinking.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Alpenhorn Drive NW and Chasseral Drive in Alpine Township.

Investigators believe a 2013 Ford Edge was heading westbound on Chasseral when the driver ran the stop sign at the intersection of Alpenhorn and struck the building, according to a KCSO news release.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash, the release said.

The 32-year-old driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to KCSO.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

