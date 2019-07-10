Driver charged in death of firefighter’s son

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors have charged the driver of a truck who hit and killed the son of a Cascade Township firefighter.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said 22-year-old Matthew Arthur Klaasen was charged with one count of moving violation causing death. It’s a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of a year in jail and/or a fine of $2,000.

The incident happened on June 13 at the intersection of Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road in Cascade Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said 6-year-old Ryan Marsman was riding his bicycle across Laraway Lake Drive at Cascade Road when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Deputies said the Klaasen was turning from Laraway Lake onto Cascade Road and didn’t see the boy. The preliminary investigation indicated the driver was at fault in the incident.

The boy’s father is Cascade Township firefighter Andy Marsman.