Drive-by shooting victims had come to U.S. for better life

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The two killed in a fatal drive-by shooting in September, described by the prosecutor as “innocent victims,” had come to the United States after being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexican border as children, a source close to the case said.

Santos Reinaldo Padilla Banegas was 13 when he came to the U.S. three years ago from Honduras; Elmer Geovany Lopez Tol was 16 when he arrived from Guatemala four years ago.

Both, according to the source, had been apprehended as unaccompanied alien children.

They were brought to West Michigan by Bethany Christian Services and were living in foster homes.

“I just in my mind assumed they may have left to find a better life, especially when I heard about the situation in Honduras, the danger that they faced,” said James Koops, manager of Zaagman Memorial Chapel, who handled the funeral arrangements.

Honduras has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

The two, ages 16 and 20, were at South Division Avenue at Wilbur Street just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 when somebody opened fire from a car, shooting both in the head.

“They were completely innocent, no gang ties; they seemed to be good kids,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Shortly after the killings, Wyoming police released a video of Lopez Tol, the 20-year-old, helping two homeless men earlier this year.

“I give you some food, you hungry?” Lopez Tol asked the men as he rode up on a bike. “Oh, bless your heart,” one of the men said.

“I like to help people,” Lopez Tol said.

Police hoped sharing the act of “humility and kindness” might spur witnesses to come forward.

Police found the getaway car and said that detectives continue tracking down leads.

“They’re making some really good progress, they’re following up a lot of leads,” Wyoming Police Lt. Eric Wiler said. “We’re very optimistic that we’ll be getting some justice for the victims here shortly.”

More than 150 people attended their funeral at Magnify Church near Rockford.

“Very heartbreaking to see both caskets there in front of the church with their foster families here,” the funeral home manager said.

After the service, the funeral home worked with Bethany to return the bodies to their families.

It took a month to repatriate Lopez Tol to Guatemala, where his family picked up his body at the airport, the funeral home manager said.

But the journey to send the younger victim home to Honduras, he said, took nearly two months. The family lived far from the airport.

“The family said, ‘We can’t make it physically to the airport; it’s too dangerous,'” the funeral home manager said.

He said the Red Cross picked up his body at the airport and delivered him to his family.

“Just to coordinate the final leg of the journey from the airport to the house was difficult,” he said.