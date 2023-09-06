ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming event in Rockford is raising money for a good cause while paying tribute to a character from a classic sitcom.

The idea for Mrs. Roper Roams Rockford came about when Tisha Wilson of Food Hugs nonprofit was scrolling on the internet. She told her friend and founder of Food Hugs, Jenna Arcidiacono, about it.

“I saw this thing on Tik Tok about the International Order of Mrs. Roper and I was like, ‘That looks amazing!’ and I just wanted to do it and have fun and then Jenna said, ‘Well hey … can we make this into a Food Hugs fundraiser?’” So that’s kind of how it started,” said Wilson

Mrs. Roper was a character on Three’s Company, a television sitcom that ran from the late 70s to the mid 80s. She usually dressed in a brightly-colored caftan dress, a beaded necklace and had short curly hair.

The event aims to raise money for Food Hugs, which is a nonprofit organization that aims to bring food and other items to people who need it.

“We do things like give food to people, which is why we call it Food Hugs. But today, we even gave a car to a gentleman who was a single father of 4 … so we do a lot of awesome things for the community,” said Arcidiacono.

Mrs. Roper Roams Rockford starts at 2 p.m. at Rockford Corner Bar on Main Street near Courtland Street. There will be a costume contest with an award for “Best Dressed Mrs. Roper” as well as a bingo game and a raffle. The winner of bingo will receive a free overnight stay at the AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

Arcidiacono and Wilson said they’ve received a lot of support from the community for the event. They encouraged people to come out dressed as their best Mrs. Roper.

“You’ve gotta have the caftan, some long beads, the hair — gotta have the hair — and you know, pretend like you’re going to sit on a Lanai and have a cocktail,” said Wilson.