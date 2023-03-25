PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new creative space in Comstock Park is helping produce the next generation of photographers, filmmakers and content creators.

Studio Cor3 features 12 custom sets, a product zone and a cinema-quality LED wall that the team just acquired two weeks ago.

The new 26′ LED virtual production wall inside Studio Cor3.

“The mission was to have a creative space that year-round around the clock could be utilized for creators, brands and businesses to create content otherwise in West Michigan has been in difficult,” Jason Arntz, director of Studio Cor3, said.

Photographers, cinematographers, creators and whoever can rent the space to experiment on their craft, build their brand and learn from experienced professionals.

Studio Cor3 is a partnership between Revo Media and Vizidef. Since last November, they have provided the 3-D space, lighting, LED technology and expertise.

“Regardless of your background this is a place you can come and create your own unique content that’s going to advance your own brand,” Arntz said. “Our ultimate goal is to have full-on virtual production we’re very well on our way.”

Trizy Blue utilizes the space with many of his clients. He’s a former restaurant owner in Grand Rapids whose business, Ming Ten, shut down three years ago.

Following the closure, Blue developed a passion for photography and videography. He learned about Studio Cor3 from a friend and has been using the space since it opened.

“People think of going to Hollywood or LA but he brings that to Michigan it’s really helped us a lot,” Blue said. “They are teaching and coaching us to be entrepreneurs and creators, how to run our business and just all the things that a creator would dream of.”

The owners will have a networking and business competition on March 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

They also have free “Light Night” events on the last Wednesday of each month where people can learn, practice and experiment in the studio.

“The only limitations would be what you can dream of and everything would be possible at that point. That was always the mission was to have a place that would empower people,” Artnz said.

The next “Light Night” will be on April 26 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The studio is located at 250 Dodge Ct, Suite 200.