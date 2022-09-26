WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was injured in a crash in Wyoming early Monday morning.

The two-car crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Burlingame Avenue SW and 28th Street SW.

The intersection is closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Sgt. Rory Allen with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a minivan and a truck.

A woman was taken to the hospital, according to Allen.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.