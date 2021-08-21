Dozens ‘Stuff the Bus’ at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Heart of West Michigan United Way accepted donated school supplies on Saturday at the Woodland Mall for the organization’s “Stuff the Bus” event.

The goal is to help kids in West Michigan start the school year strong.

The event took place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There was music, giveaways and a school spirit contest: All while the group accepted donated school supplies.



The donations will be given to area K-12 schools.

Donations will be given to K-12 schools within Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kenowa Hills, Godfrey Lee, Wyoming, Kentwood and Sparta.

Organizers say they want to help bridge a gap for parents and students.

“A lot of families here in Kent County are struggling to meet their basic needs and so these large expenses such as school supplies, uniforms, shoes, really add up. So this is one simple way that we can help ease that need,” said Maribeth Groen, the assistant director of marketing for the Heart of West Michigan United Way.

You can still make a donation towards the organization online.