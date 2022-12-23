GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a frustrating Friday for many passengers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport As dozens of flights were canceled due to weather.

“I’m very tired,” said Na Tsuko, who has traveled for the past four days.

His initial flight out of Canada was canceled on Dec. 19. Then after a bus to Vancouver, which got in an accident, he waited another two days for a departing flight.

Tsukl was on one of the few flights arriving at GRR on Friday. Nationwide, the weather has caused nearly 4,000 cancellations.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, United Airlines announced that all outgoing and incoming flights to the airport would be canceled or delayed until Saturday.

“When we left, the pilot was like ‘it’s still legal to land in Grand Rapids,’” arriving passenger Jewell Bohlinger told News 8. But he said, “we’re watching the weather. So I was a little nervous.”

Moe McCoy landed around noon from Las Vegas. He said he was rerouted through Atlanta to avoid the bulk of the storm.

“I’m excited to get back to the snow,” he said.

The last active flight was canceled around 4:45 p.m. and TSA agents immediately closed the gates.