OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a downed power line knocked out power to hundreds and sparked a house fire in northeast Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said 14 Mile Road is closed between Lappley Avenue NE and Wabasis Avenue NE while authorities respond to the house fire. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The sheriff’s office said the power line was brought down when storms moved through Thursday morning, causing the house fire.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows more than 600 customers in Oakfield Township are without power. The utility company expects power to be restored to the affected customers around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.