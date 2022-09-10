BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month but advocacy groups are starting outreach efforts early with an event happening Saturday.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is hosting its annual awareness and fundraising event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, located at 160 68th St. SW.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with announcements and other festivities. There will be prize raffles, food trucks and a resource fair.

The foundation hopes to raise $130,000 which will help to continue offering programs free of charge to families. In addition, it will allow DSAWM to expand its services.