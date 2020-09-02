Double delivery: Sisters birth sons hours apart

Angie Bratty spends about 36 hours between two delivery rooms in Grand Rapids as her daughters Kinzi and Kyla bring their sons into the world. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two sisters due less than two weeks apart have one incredible delivery story.

The Bratty sisters live just a few minutes from each other and not far from their parents in Rockford. So when they learned they were pregnant at the same time, it was a special experience for the close-knit family.

Their due dates were separated by 10 days at the end of August and beginning of September.

“Everybody joked about having them on the same day, (saying) ‘Oh you’re going to have them on the same day!'” Kinzi Bratty told News 8.

“’Oh, they’ll be like a week apart,’” Kyla Bratty chimed in about their expectations as the two rocked their sons in their parents’ family room.

Last week, on the same day Kyla was scheduled to be induced, Kinzi ended up at the hospital and was told it’s go time.

“She was like, ‘So I’m not leaving the hospital’,” Kyla recounted of a call with Kinzi and their mom.

“It was just silent,” Kinzi laughed. “I was like, ‘Hello?’”

Angie Bratty’s plan to be in the delivery room for both daughters suddenly got a lot more hectic.

“We didn’t know if I would be able to be in both rooms because, you know, you can only have two people now due to COVID, so they had both chosen me,” the proud grandma explained. “I think I spent probably a half hour to 45 minutes with each girl, just going back and forth, and then after Luka was born, Kinzi started pretty hard labor.”

Luka is Kyla’s second child. Briggs is Kinzi’s first. They were able to FaceTime from their delivery rooms and sneak in a few visits during labor.

“It was definitely emotional walking into her room,” Kinzi explained. “Seeing her go through it and knowing I’m going to go through it, it was really emotional.”

What was supposed to be an age gap of more than a week ended up being 14 hours for the newest members of the Bratty Family.

Luka and Briggs are also the first boys born into the family in more than 30 years.

Their grandma wanted to share their story with News 8 viewers, saying there’s enough negative going on right now.

“We just wanted to share happiness and, you know, babies do make the world go ’round,” Angie Bratty said.