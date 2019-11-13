Door smashed in at Anna’s House in Kentwood

Authorities investigate after a report of an alarm at Anna’s House on East Beltline Avenue Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an alarm went off at a restaurant in Kent County Wednesday morning.

Kent County dispatchers said around 4:40 a.m. they received a report of an alarm at the Anna’s House on East Beltline Avenue near the Woodland Mall.

When officers arrived on scene, dispatchers said they smelled natural gas. The Kentwood Fire Department was called to check on a possible gas leak at the restaurant, according to dispatchers.

A News 8 crew on scene saw that the front door was smashed in.

Officers on scene would not confirm any additional details.

Employees told News 8 that it’s unclear if the restaurant will open Wednesday morning.