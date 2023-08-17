KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — This Saturday, The Salvation Army is asking people to bring supplies or donate money at an event to help local students get ready to return to school.

It’s happening Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Woodland Mall’s Macy’s Court. People are encouraged to bring shelf-stable food donations like canned goods, pasta and sauces, ramen and macaroni and cheese. They can also bring personal care items, household products, clothing and baby essentials.

The items and any monetary donations will go to support The Salvation Army’s Kent County emergency food pantry.

“We want to make sure that these kids are going to be very healthy … fueling their stomachs so they can have a great day to fuel their minds,” said Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for Woodland Mall.

If you bring a donation for the fundraiser, you can participate in fun activities at the event like games, face paint, friendship bracelet crafts, a DJ, photo booth and makeover consultations. You can also meet characters like Princess Tiana and Captain America.

The Salvation Army feeds 550 people per month, including 145 children.

“Countless families struggle to access nutritious food, and most affected are children,” said Ross in a release. “To help address this issue, we’re focusing on promoting nutrition for children and families during this year’s back-to-school season and encouraging the community to participate by donating to our charitable partner, Salvation Army. Together, we can help students get the fuel they need to start their academic year out strong!”