Donated land to be turned into Kentwood park

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood officials say nearly 109 acres of land that was donated will be turned into a public park.

The Kentwood City Commission has recently accepted the property known as the Christian Athletic Complex located at 3402 36th St. SE.

The city says an anonymous donor gave a “substantial gift” to the Kentwood Community Foundation to buy the land on the condition it was used for park and recreational purposes. The land will be named Covenant Park and feature a dedication plaque from the donor’s family, the city said.

Officials say the Christian Reformed Recreation Center previously owned the land. The property was originally one parcel that was about 120 acres. The 11 acres not been given to the city will be donated to the Midwest United Football Club, a nonprofit soccer organization.

The property contains many amenities, including a golf course, softball fields, soccer fields, a clubhouse, many picnic pavilions and other outbuildings.

The city says plans for developing the property and how it will be incorporated within the current park system will begin soon.