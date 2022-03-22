GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After being approached by the mother of a 3-year-old who was killed by his father, a Kent County task force studied what systemic changes can be made to more effectively respond to domestic violence.

The Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team will release the findings of its review and recommendations for changes during a press conference at the downtown Grand Rapids courthouse on Thursday afternoon. It will also post its findings online.

The goal of the report, the task force said in a Tuesday release, is to “bring awareness to the seriousness of domestic violence” and offer resources for change.

“The amount of domestic violence and domestic violence homicides in our community is absolutely devastating,” task force co-chair Tara Aday, also an administrator at domestic violence outreach program Safe Haven Ministries, said in a statement. “Our hope for this recommendation report is that systemic actors can use it as a tool to make change. People are dying, and we as a community must do better.”

On Sept. 1, 2021, sheriff’s deputies found 3-year-old Dylan Thebo and his father Derek Thebo, 32, dead at Derek Thebo’s property west of Lowell. Authorities say Derek Thebo shot his son and then turned the gun on himself.

Court documents show Dylan’s mother Katie Hall filed for a restraining order against Derek Thebo, who she was divorcing, earlier in 2021. She told the court Thebo abused her and had threatened to kill her, his son, her daughter from a previous relationship and himself.

“I appreciate the work of the homicide review team and their efforts to break down a case to see what, if anything, may have been done differently, and to see if we can use their findings when we work on any domestic cases in the future,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who also co-chairs the domestic violence task force, stated.

Shortly after his death, his mother recalled Dylan as energetic and funny. She said he loved trucks, his family’s dogs and his sister.