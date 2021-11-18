DOJ awards Wyoming, Battle Creek with policing grants

This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan cities have received grant funding through the Department of Justice for community policing.

The city of Battle Creek and the city of Wyoming both received funding through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a Thursday release.

Battle Creek received $500,000, while Wyoming received $750,000.

The DOJ awarded a total of $139 million to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country, the DOJ said. The money will allow the departments to hire a total of 1,066 people.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the release.