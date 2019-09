GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) – Police are investigating a home invasion that led to a stolen dog in Grandville Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Vermont Avenue SW near 28th Street to an apparent break-in.

Police said upon further investigation the suspect stole a 5 month old black and white Pitbull from the home.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grandville tip line at 616.538.6110.