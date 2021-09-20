Dog shot, injured at Lowell State Game Area

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are working to learn more about what happened after a dog was shot and injured near the Lowell State Game Area.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the dog was with its owner on a trail in the state game area but was not on a leash.

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

Deputies and state conservation officers are now working to find the person who shot the dog. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.