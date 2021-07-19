Doctors: 1 in 4 women experience pelvic floor disorder

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say 1 in 4 women experience some type of pelvic floor disorder, and while there are a number of treatment options available, many don’t get help.

Dr. Emily English with Metro Health-University of Michigan said pelvic floor disorder is a general term that refers to issues like urinary incontinence.

Many women dismiss symptoms as just part of growing older or something that happens after childbirth. But English says there are several treatment options, from exercise to surgery.

She encourages women to make their health a priority and not ignore the symptoms.

