Doctor charged with sexually assaulting patient at home practice

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell-area doctor has been charged with raping one of his patients.

Dr. Daryl Wisdom, 65, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of fourth-degree CSC. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the alleged assault happened July 1 at Wisdom’s practice, which he runs out of his home on Cascade Road SE near Snow Avenue in Lowell Township. The woman who says she was assaulted reported it July 17.

Wisdom was booked in to the county jail Monday, online records show.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, his bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered not to have any contact with patients if he posts it and is released.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says that if anyone else would like to report assault by Wisdom, they should call Detective Dustin Cook at 616.631.6125.

Wisdom runs his Wisdom Wellness Center alongside his wife, the website for the practice says. It offers questionable alternatives to traditional mammograms, and viral and pain treatments. The Facebook page for the practice has shared a number of posts marked by the platform as false questioning flu shots, masks and fluoride.