Docs: 22 lbs of cocaine found at Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men face federal drug trafficking charges after getting caught with apparent cocaine at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Carey Henderson Jones and Eric Montez Pickett are accused of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy charges.

According to an arrest warrant application filed Thursday in federal court, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent got a tip from another officer March 28 that the frequency of the two suspects' recent trips from Las Vegas indicated they were involved in drug trafficking. The DEA agent said there have been several cases of trafficking between Grand Rapids and Las Vegas.

The agent called in a drug sniffing dog, which was drawn to Jones and Pickett's checked bags when they arrived in metro Grand Rapids. Both men gave permission for the bags to be searched.

Authorities say they found five bricks of suspected cocaine in each of the bags. In all, it was about 10 kilograms — around 22 pounds.

Both men told authorities someone else had packed their bag. The document says Pickett told investigators he thought it probably had marijuana or cash inside.

The document says that not including the March 28 flight, Pickett had made trips from Las Vegas to Grand Rapids at least six times since June and Jones at least four since November. Pickett had also recently gone to San Jose and Los Angeles.