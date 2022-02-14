DNR: Deer killed out of season in NE Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state wildlife agency is working to find out who is poaching deer — so far about a dozen — in northeastern Kent County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed to News 8 that people started reporting deer shot dead in Spencer and Nelson townships, east of Cedar Springs, at the start of the month.

DNR Sgt. Jeff Rabbers said the poacher is likely firing from a car, probably in the early morning or at night. The person is leaving the animals along the roads or in fields, including on private property.

You can report poaching to the DNR online or by calling or texting 1.800.292.7800 anytime, night or day.