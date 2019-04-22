Division Avenue crash involving moped kills 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kentwood police cruisers block northbound S. Division Avenue following a deadly crash north of 44th Street. (April 22, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kentwood police cruisers block northbound S. Division Avenue following a deadly crash north of 44th Street. (April 22, 2019)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead following a crash on S. Division Avenue in Kentwood.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday on S. Division Avenue between Bellevue and Maplelawn streets, north of 44th Street.

A sergeant with the Kentwood Police Department confirms the crash is deadly. A moped appears to have been involved.

The northbound lanes of Division Avenue near the scene are closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.