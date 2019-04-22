Division Avenue crash involving moped kills 1
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead following a crash on S. Division Avenue in Kentwood.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Monday on S. Division Avenue between Bellevue and Maplelawn streets, north of 44th Street.
A sergeant with the Kentwood Police Department confirms the crash is deadly. A moped appears to have been involved.
The northbound lanes of Division Avenue near the scene are closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.
