Dispatchers: Three vehicles crash in Wyoming

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 07:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:13 PM EDT

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD)  — Kent County dispatchers say one person is injured after a crash in Wyoming.

Authorities said it happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Byron Center and 36th Street.

Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved.

Authorities confirmed one person was hurt, but they didn't know the severity of the injury.

The scene was cleared around 8 p.m. 

Additional information was not immediately available.

Check with woodtv.com for updates as we learn more about the crash.

 

