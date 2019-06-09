Dispatchers: Three vehicles crash in Wyoming

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A crash at Byron Center and 36th Street in Wyoming. (June 8, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County dispatchers say one person is injured after a crash in Wyoming.

Authorities said it happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Byron Center and 36th Street.

Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved.

Authorities confirmed one person was hurt, but they didn't know the severity of the injury.

The scene was cleared around 8 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

