Dispatchers: Search for teen in Lake Bella Vista

Authorities respond to a teen missing in Lake Bella Vista in Cannon Township on June 2, 2020.

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities searched Lake Bella Vista southeast of Rockford Tuesday evening after a teen went missing in the water.

The scene is near the dam along Blakely Drive NE in Cannon Township.

Kent County dispatchers say emergency responders were called to the lake around 7:45 p.m. after getting a report that a teen vanished after jumping.

Crews from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Rockford police and the Cannon Township fire department responded. Good Samaritans could also be seen on their boats to help in the search.

As of shortly after 9 p.m., there was still no sign of the teen.