Man, 74, killed in crash north of Kent City

An undated courtesy photo of Thomas Longcore. A photo near a fatal crash in northern Kent County on June 1, 2019.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent City man was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in northern Kent County.

The man killed was identified Sunday as Thomas Longcore, 74.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near 21 Mile Road and Peach Ridge Avenue in Tyrone Township, north of Kent City.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a 33-year-old White Cloud man was headed east on 21 Mile when he failed to yield the right of way to Longcore, who was northbound on Peach Ridge. One vehicle rolled and the other caught fire.

Longcore died at the scene.

The White Cloud man sustained only minor injuries and declined treatment.

Peach Ridge Avenue were closed between 20 and 21 Mile roads while emergency responders were on scene.