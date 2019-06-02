Kent County

Man, 74, killed in crash north of Kent City

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 07:28 PM EDT

Man, 74, killed in crash north of Kent City

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent City man was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in northern Kent County.

The man killed was identified Sunday as Thomas Longcore, 74.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near 21 Mile Road and Peach Ridge Avenue in Tyrone Township, north of Kent City.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a 33-year-old White Cloud man was headed east on 21 Mile when he failed to yield the right of way to Longcore, who was northbound on Peach Ridge. One vehicle rolled and the other caught fire.

Longcore died at the scene.

The White Cloud man sustained only minor injuries and declined treatment.

Peach Ridge Avenue were closed between 20 and 21 Mile roads while emergency responders were on scene.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Pup Party for community foundation Photos: Pup Party for community foundation
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Pup Party for community foundation

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI

Photo Galleries