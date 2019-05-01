Kent County

Dispatchers: Injuries in East Beltline crash

Posted: May 01, 2019 11:42 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 12:09 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are responding to a crash that's partially closed the bustling East Beltline Avenue/M-44 corridor.   

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of East Beltline Avenue at Leonard Street in Grand Rapids Township.

Dispatchers confirm there are injuries. However, the number of people hurt and their conditions are unclear.

The right lane and shoulder of East Beltline Avenue remained closed an hour after the crash.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and we are working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

