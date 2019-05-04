Dispatchers: 2 injured in Kent County head-on crash
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies are investigating a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 1:19 p.m. at Fruit Ridge Avenue and 8 Mile Road in Alpine Township, northwest of Grand Rapids.
Kent County dispatchers confirmed two people were unresponsive after the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Fruitridge Avenue at 8 Mile Road remained closed an hour after the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
