Dispatchers: 2 injured in Kent County head-on crash

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies are investigating a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:19 p.m. at Fruit Ridge Avenue and 8 Mile Road in Alpine Township, northwest of Grand Rapids.

Kent County dispatchers confirmed two people were unresponsive after the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Fruitridge Avenue at 8 Mile Road remained closed an hour after the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.