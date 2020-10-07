Dispatchers: 2 broke front door of Kent Co. gas station

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people broke into a gas station in Byron Center early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 5:15 a.m. at the Marathon gas station on Byron Center Avenue SW near 84th Street SW.

Kent County dispatchers said the suspects broke the front door, trying to steal cigarettes.

The suspects drove away in a four-door sedan on eastbound 84th Street. One of the suspects had a gun in his backpack, dispatchers said.