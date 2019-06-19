Dispatch: 1 injured in crash near Campau Lake

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a crash northeast of Caledonia Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on McCords Avenue south of 68th Street near Campau Lake in Caledonia Township.

Kent County dispatchers say a car crashed into a tree, pinning one person in. He was freed by emergency responders and then taken to the hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

McCords is shut down between 76th Street and 68th while emergency crews are on the scene.