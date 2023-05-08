*Correction: A previous version of this article conflated details of two separate crashes. We regret the error, which has been fixed.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a head-on crash involving two cars Monday afternoon, according to Kent County dispatch.

The crash happened around 4:18 p.m. on Cascade Road near 28th Street in Forest Hills, dispatch said. Two people had minor injuries, according to dispatch.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Cascade Township Fire Department responded, dispatch said.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.