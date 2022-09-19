Authorities on the scene of a house fire in Gaines Township on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of a house fire in Gaines Township Monday morning, according to dispatchers.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that the incident was reported shortly after midnight Monday near the intersection of 76th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Gaines Township, south of Kentwood.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there are any reports of injuries.

Cutlerville, Dutton and Kentwood fire departments are at the scene, according to dispatchers.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.