WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people were hurt in a crash in Wyoming on Wednesday, officials say.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. on Chicago Drive at Freeman Avenue, Kent County dispatch told News 8. It said several people in the two cars involved in the crash were injured.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known. It is not known what led up to the crash.

Westbound Chicago Drive is blocked at Lee Street, dispatch said.

Wyoming police, Wyoming fire and the Grand Rapids Fire Department are on scene.