WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Wyoming Tuesday night, according to Kent County dispatch.

The crash happened around 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Division Street in Wyoming. Power wires fell down, blocking the intersection, dispatch said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or what led up to it.

Wyoming police and fire responded to the crash.