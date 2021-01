Walker police investigate a robbery at the PNC Bank branch on Alpine Avenue on Jan. 29, 2021.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a bank branch in Walker was robbed Friday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch on Alpine Avenue south of 4 Mile Road, Kent County dispatchers confirmed.

It’s not yet clear if the robber was armed or how much was stolen.

Authorities have not yet released a suspect description.