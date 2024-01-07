GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured in Gaines Township Sunday night, deputies said.

The crash happened at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of 68th Street SE and Dutton Avenue SE in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s office confirmed that a pedestrian was injured in a crash with a vehicle.

Deputies are calling it a ‘serious injury’ crash but did not release information on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Both 68th Street and Dutton Avenue were blocked off after the crash.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.