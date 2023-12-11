GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a vehicle near Grand Rapids Monday, officials say.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Knapp Street near Dunnigan Avenue in Grand Rapids Township, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies, EMS and firefighters tried to save her life but she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies have not identified her.

The teen was crossing the street when she was hit by a westbound Infinity SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids Township.

The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.