Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency responders are on the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Wyoming.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 36th Street and Burlingame Avenue.

Kent County Central Dispatch told News 8 that two lanes of westbound 36th are blocked, as is one eastbound lane.

Details about the nature and severity of the pedestrian’s injuries were not immediately available from dispatchers and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

