ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a car in Alpine Township late Thursday night.

Kent County dispatchers said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 6 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue NW in Alpine Township, north of Grand Rapids.

Dispatchers said there were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

There were lane closures in the area as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened, according to dispatchers.

No additional information was released.