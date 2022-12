The scene of a crash at 60th Street and Whitneyville Avenue in Cascade Township. (Dec. 10, 2022)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving serious injuries.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on 60th Street and Whitneyville Avenue in Cascade Township, according Kent County dispatch.

It is unclear how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries. Emergency crews are asking everyone to avoid the area.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.