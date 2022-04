BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash southeast of Grand Rapids Friday was fatal, dispatchers said.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Timpson Avenue near 64th Street SE in Alto. Kent County dispatchers confirmed a car hit a tree.

No information about the person who was killed was immediately released, nor was it known what caused the crash.

Alto firefighters and Kent County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.