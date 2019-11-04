Dispatch: Apparent break-in at Wyoming jewelry store

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating an apparent break-in at a jewelry store in Wyoming.

Kent County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday an alarm was tripped at the Russell and Ballard Jewelers on Byron Center Avenue SW near Gezon Drive SW.

The owner of the store told News 8 that the front door was smashed in with an axe.

It’s unknown if anything was taken from the store.

No suspect information was released Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.