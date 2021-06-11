Dispatch: Aero Med launched after person pinned following crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to the scene of a crash in the Dutton area Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on 76th Street east of Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township, south of Kentwood.

While the circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known, Kent County dispatchers say someone was pinned in a vehicle.

The Dutton Fire Department was sent to handle the rescue.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department will investigate the crash.

76th was shut down between Crystalview Drive and Breton Avenue SE while emergency responders were on the scene.