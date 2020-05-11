Man killed after rear-ending dump truck near Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Kent County dispatchers said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Whitneyville Avenue and 48th Street in Cascade Township.

Police on scene told News 8 a 33-year-old man was driving a van northbound on Whitneyville Avenue when he rear-ended a dump truck. Authorities said the man was killed in the crash.

Aero Med was called to the scene.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.