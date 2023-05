KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was unresponsive after a crash involving two vehicles in Kentwood, dispatch said.

The crash happened at 4:20 p.m. on 28th Street near Radcliff Avenue. One patient was unresponsive, according to Kent County dispatch.

It is not clear what led up to the crash or how many people were involved.

Kentwood police and fire responded to the crash.