Dispatch: 1 shot in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in Wyoming Tuesday night, dispatchers say.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Arnold Avenue SW near Burton Street SW.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the situation or if any suspects are in custody. A suspect description has not yet been released.

Authorities also haven’t released any information on the victim.

The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

