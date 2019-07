NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized Thursday evening after a rollover crash east of Cedar Springs.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. on 18 Mile Road west of Pine Lake Avenue in Nelson Township.

Kent County Central Dispatch said that one person was pinned in during the single-car crash.

After being freed, the patient was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition was not known later Thursday.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.