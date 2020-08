LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash on Alden Nash Avenue south of Lowell Friday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Alden Nash at 36th Street in Lowell Township. Kent County dispatchers confirmed a semi-truck and pickup truck were involved.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Both directions of Alden Nash are shut down while emergency responders are on the scene.